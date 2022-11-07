Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,960 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 18.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 57,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 637,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI stock opened at $13.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.1247 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

(Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Further Reading

