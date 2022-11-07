Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.