Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Takes Position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,024,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Price Performance

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $31.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

