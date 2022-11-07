Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Barclays cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.45.

Novartis Trading Up 1.7 %

About Novartis

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.