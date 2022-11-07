Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.18.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 14.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.