Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 87,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuvei by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvei by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at $38,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVEI stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 72.63.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.