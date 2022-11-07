Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,122.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Ocado Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 950 ($10.98) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 595 ($6.88) to GBX 420 ($4.86) in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Ocado Group Stock Performance

Shares of OCDGF opened at $6.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.