Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is 3.85.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OPAD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.20 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Offerpad Solutions stock opened at 0.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $185.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.85. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of 0.72 and a twelve month high of 8.73.

In other news, Director Roberto Marco Sella bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 1.69 per share, with a total value of 845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 878,106 shares in the company, valued at 1,483,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 59.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Offerpad Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

