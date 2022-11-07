OKYO Pharma Limited’s Lock-Up Period Will End on November 14th (NASDAQ:OKYO)

OKYO Pharma’s (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 14th. OKYO Pharma had issued 625,000 shares in its public offering on May 17th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
OKYO Pharma Trading Up 6.8 %
OKYO stock opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59. OKYO Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11.
About OKYO Pharma
