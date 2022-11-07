Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.63.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,616,000 after purchasing an additional 807,348 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after acquiring an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

