Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $160.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Omnicell from $145.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.63.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicell

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Omnicell

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.