OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

OneSpan stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. OneSpan Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $462.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

