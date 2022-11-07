Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.61.

LPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LPRO opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.67. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 18.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.