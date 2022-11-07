Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given New $34.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC cut Open Text from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.75.

Open Text Stock Down 3.4 %

OTEX stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $902.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 4.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 176.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $1,604,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 415,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,990,000 after purchasing an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

