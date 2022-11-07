Oppenheimer Comments on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.38. The consensus estimate for BlackRock TCP Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

TCPC opened at $13.06 on Monday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 21.75 and a current ratio of 21.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $754.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at $399,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 58.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

