OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. OppFi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. OppFi had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $107.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. On average, analysts expect OppFi to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, Director Theodore G. Schwartz acquired 9,864 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $25,942.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,868.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 65,140 shares of company stock worth $168,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OppFi by 479.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in OppFi during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OppFi during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

