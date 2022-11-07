PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 47.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $13.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $794.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

