Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.04. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 0.5 %

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $75.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.01. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

