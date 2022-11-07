Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pegasystems from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pegasystems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pegasystems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA opened at $31.89 on Monday. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $122.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

