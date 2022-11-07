Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Director Buys $10,601.60 in Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) Director Romil Bahl bought 160 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,601.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,648 shares in the company, valued at $241,716.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Romil Bahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Romil Bahl acquired 500 shares of Perficient stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,445.00.

PRFT opened at $65.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). Perficient had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $222.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRFT shares. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after buying an additional 113,655 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

