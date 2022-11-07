Performance Food Group (PFGC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Performance Food Group to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Performance Food Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $52.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,536,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,155,606.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,904 shares of company stock worth $1,744,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $766,824,000 after acquiring an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after buying an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after buying an additional 248,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after buying an additional 221,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. TheStreet cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

