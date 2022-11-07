Pharnext (OTCMKTS:PNEXF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 23rd

Pharnext SA (OTCMKTS:PNEXF – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, November 23rd. The 1-5000 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Pharnext Stock Down 80.0 %

OTCMKTS:PNEXF opened at $0.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Pharnext has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Pharnext alerts:

About Pharnext

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pharnext SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases in France. The company's products include SYNGILITY that has completed Phase III trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A; and PXT864, which has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease, as well as Parkinson's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharnext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharnext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.