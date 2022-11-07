Playtika Holding Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Playtika in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Playtika’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. Playtika has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.30.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.44 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 92.35% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 879,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

