Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $102,990.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,980,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Get Plexus alerts:

Institutional Trading of Plexus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Plexus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Plexus

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.