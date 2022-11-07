Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $102,990.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $102,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,904 shares in the company, valued at $9,980,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $101.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Plexus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,949,000 after purchasing an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in Plexus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
