PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 12.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 235.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,560,000 after acquiring an additional 433,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $36,632,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG opened at $115.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.58.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

