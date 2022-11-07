Pure Cycle (PCYO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.60 million, a P/E ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.91. Pure Cycle has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Pure Cycle

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pure Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.