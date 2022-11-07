Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Issued By KeyCorp

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $11.03 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.52 EPS.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.21.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.18. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $294,500,000 after acquiring an additional 912,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

