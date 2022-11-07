Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.69) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.13 to $1.20 in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on AMC Entertainment to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.74.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

AMC stock opened at $5.65 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $45.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 162.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 46.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1,197.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

