Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s FY2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$529.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$444.50 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.50.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.89. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$37.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.43%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

