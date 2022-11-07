Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a report released on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

NFE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

NFE stock opened at $57.84 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

