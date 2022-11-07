Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Fortinet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fortinet in a research report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gallo now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.65.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $47.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $56.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $74.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $343,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after buying an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after buying an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

