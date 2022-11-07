Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares in the company, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

See Also

