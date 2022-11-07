QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Lowered to $150.00 at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 53.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,606,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $294,500,000 after purchasing an additional 912,008 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

