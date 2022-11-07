QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Lowered to $150.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $106.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.18.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

