Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

