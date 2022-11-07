Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Quebecor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Desjardins also issued estimates for Quebecor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.
Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion.
Quebecor Stock Performance
Quebecor Dividend Announcement
Further Reading
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.