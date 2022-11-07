Rebecca McGrath Acquires 120 Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG) Stock

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQG – Get Rating) insider Rebecca McGrath acquired 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$170.00 ($110.39) per share, with a total value of A$20,400.00 ($13,246.75).

Macquarie Group Price Performance

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Macquarie Group’s previous Interim dividend of $2.72. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Macquarie Group

Get Rating

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

