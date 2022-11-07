Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Anushka Salinas Sells 6,261 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) COO Anushka Salinas sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $11,332.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 564,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,076.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rent the Runway Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of RENT stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Francis Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.