Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pfizer Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.33. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $6.46 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer stock opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.59. The company has a market capitalization of $265.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

