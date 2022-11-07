Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.70. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TPX. UBS Group decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

TPX opened at $28.91 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.13%.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares in the company, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 213.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

