Research Analysts Set Expectations for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.99. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $75.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $138.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.01.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 38.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Papa John’s International by 63.8% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 41.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 31.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

