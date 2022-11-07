Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $95.68 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 14,555.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,869 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,570,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,466,000 after acquiring an additional 464,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

