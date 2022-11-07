Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $56.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.74.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,247.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $79,110. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.