Reviewing ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) & Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN)

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ANSYS and Clearwater Analytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANSYS $1.91 billion 9.77 $454.63 million $5.34 40.06 Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million 15.86 -$8.21 million ($0.02) -840.50

ANSYS has higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANSYS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

90.8% of ANSYS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ANSYS shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ANSYS has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearwater Analytics has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANSYS and Clearwater Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANSYS 2 4 4 0 2.20 Clearwater Analytics 1 2 5 0 2.50

ANSYS presently has a consensus target price of $249.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.79%. Clearwater Analytics has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given ANSYS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ANSYS is more favorable than Clearwater Analytics.

Profitability

This table compares ANSYS and Clearwater Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANSYS 23.13% 12.13% 8.78% Clearwater Analytics -1.69% 1.03% 0.77%

Summary

ANSYS beats Clearwater Analytics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. The company also provides electronics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; photonic design and simulation tools; and optical sensor and closed-loop, and real-time simulation, as well as safety-certified embedded software solutions. In addition, the company provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; and academic product suite used in research and teaching settings, which allows students to become familiar with its simulation software. It serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive transportation and mobility, construction, consumer products, energy, healthcare, high-tech, industrial equipment, materials and chemical processing, and sports industries. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

