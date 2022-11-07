Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Revolve Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays downgraded Revolve Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Revolve Group from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.82. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 29,027 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 121,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,502,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

