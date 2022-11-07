Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,661 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Insider Activity at Rimini Street

Rimini Street Price Performance

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,834.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Rimini Street news, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 13,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $66,037.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 11,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $58,293.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Rimini Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.