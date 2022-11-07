Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,661 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Rimini Street in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th.
Insider Activity at Rimini Street
Rimini Street Price Performance
NASDAQ RMNI opened at $4.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.63. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $373.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rimini Street (RMNI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.