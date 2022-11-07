Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Acquires $10,125.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) Director Stacey Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
RVSB stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.