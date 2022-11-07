Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Acquires $10,125.00 in Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) Director Stacey Graham acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $10,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.78. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

