Robert Kirtlan Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX) Stock

Renegade Exploration Limited (ASX:RNX – Get Rating) insider Robert Kirtlan bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,090.91).

Renegade Exploration Limited discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral deposits in Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It holds a 23% interest in the Carpentaria Joint Venture project located in the Cloncurry region of Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

