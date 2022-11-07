Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Purchases 3,400 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $21,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 474,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,964.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $21,920.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $21,760.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $21,780.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $21,760.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $21,420.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $21,805.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $21,440.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $21,030.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $21,632.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $22,011.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT opened at $6.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 807.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,230,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

