Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

RKT opened at $6.31 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 108.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.17.

Insider Activity

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,898,174.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 974,700 shares of company stock worth $7,067,190. 94.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 70.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 363,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,124 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,656,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 134,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares during the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

