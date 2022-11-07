Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.20) to €17.70 ($17.70) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Liberum Capital lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,007,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,514 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 27.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,038,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 439,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,353,000 after purchasing an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $69.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.47. Ryanair has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.31.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

